The suspended Secretary General of the Federation SGF Babachir Lawal claims he is not aware of his suspension.Lawal said this in an interview with State House reporters after meeting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).