The suspended Secretary General of the Federation SGF Babachir Lawal claims he is not aware of his suspension.


Lawal said this in an interview with State House reporters after meeting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

  1. Dey der dey look Uche face. Awarding 200million contracts for cutting of grass while d people are dying of hunger. You well so.

  2. Whether you are aware or not aware, on Monday we shall see if you fite enter that office

