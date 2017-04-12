Gernot Rohr has promised to resign as Nigeria coach if he fails to guide the team to the 2018 World Cup.The Super Eagles are top of Group B on the road to Russia 2018, having beaten Zambia and Algeria in their opening two matches.Their next challenge is a double-header against new Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon in late August and early September - potentially decisive clashes in the pool.The 63-year-old German acknowledges that the Indomitable Lions will be tough opponents, but is adamant that he will walk away from Nigeria if they stumble in the qualifiers.“If we don’t win the World Cup ticket, for me I’ll say is goodbye, ” Rohr said on a SuperSport show, as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.com.“Though it is difficult against Cameroon, it is a challenge that am willing to take. However, if I fail, I’ll leave.”Rohr has been in charge of Nigeria’s national team since August 2016.