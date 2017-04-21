The three man panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday to investigate the alleged recovered loot at Osborne House in Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday quizzed top government officials connected with the development.Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the agency that made the recovery, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was one of those interrogated.Others who also appeared before the panel were the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General, Department of the State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura.