Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo-led committee set up to investigate the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, and the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has shelved plans to invite former President Goodluck Jonathan for political reasons.A source within the Federal Government told newsmen that Jonathan would not be invited.The source, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said this was not the first time that Jonathan’s name had featured in a probe.He explained that he was deliberately being left out for political reasons.The source said, “We have carried out several probes, including the $2.1bn arms scam involving the (former) service chiefs and the former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki; we have probed the $1.3bn Malabu scam involving the former AGF, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), as well as dozens of other investigations.“In all of these, the persons involved have all claimed to have received approval from Jonathan. But inviting or prosecuting a former President has a lot of implications.”