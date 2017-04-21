Super Eagles stars Carl Ikeme and William Troost-Ekong as well as ex-Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell, former England centre-back Rio Ferdinand and Premier League champions Leicester took to Twitter to express their sadness following the death of former England defender Ugo Ehiogu on Friday.Former England defender with Nigerian heritage Ehiogu, 44, was confirmed dead by Tottenham Hotspur on their official website on Friday, a day after he collapsed and was taken to the hospital."Such sad news about Ugo, thoughts and prayers are with his family," Nigeria goalkeeper Ikeme wrote moments after Ehiogu's unfortunate passing was announced.Troost-Ekong reminisced on his time with Ehiogu who coached him during his time at Tottenham's youth team."So sad to wake up to the news about Ugo. Great coach and a man that encouraged me so much. My thoughts are with your family and friends. RIP," the Gent defender wrote.On his part, Campbell hailed Ehiogu as a top defender.Campbell wrote: "One of my East London mates of old.Ugo Ehiogu true defender my heart goes out to his family. I just can't believe it."Leicester wrote: "The thoughts of everyone at Leicester City are with the friends and family of Ugo Ehiogu. Rest in peace."Former Manchester United star Ferdinand added: "Can't believe the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Calm & warming vibe when in his company. My heart goes out to his family! #RIPUgo."