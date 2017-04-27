Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered a probe of Inusa Biu, said to be a police officer who threatened to kill 200 people if President Muhammadu Buhari dies in office.Biu was said to have made the threat on his Facebook account.In a statement on Wednesday, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said police officers were under obligation not to make unauthorised public comments.He said the police force is a highly disciplined organisation which had respect for proper behaviour and good manners.“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to an online publication credited to a yet to be identified policeman’s Facebook account on the above caption: ‘Policeman threatens to kill 200 Nigerians if Buhari dies,” the statement read.“The inspector-general of police has ordered immediate investigation into the unfortunate personal comments purportedly made by the alleged police officer named Inusa Saidu Biu on his Facebook account. Police officers are under obligation not to make unauthorised public comments.“It is pertinent to state that the Nigeria Police Force is a highly discipline organisation with full observation and compliance with professional ethics, decorum, respect for proper behaviour and good manners within the ranks of personnel of the Force, the comment therefore, is a distraction and absolutely a shadowy imagination of the writer and should be disregarded and discountenance in its entirety.“The force is therefore assuring the general public of it renewed determination and commitment to maintain law and order and guarantee the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians throughout the country.”