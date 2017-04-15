Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo opened his goals account for Changchun Yatai but it was not enough as they lost 3-2 at home to Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.Another Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins played 90 minutes for Shanghai Shenhua.Fredy Guarin opened scoring for Shanghai Shenhua in the 18th minute before Ighalo equalised for Changchun Yatai from the penalty spot on 40 minutes.In the 50th minute, Ighalo put Changchun Yatai 2-1 ahead but Yunding Cao levelled up for Shanghai Shenhua two minutes later.Giovanni Andres Moreno scored the winning goal for Shanghai Shenhua in the 88th minute.Ighalo was replaced by Zhenyu Du in the 73rd minute.The defeat leaves Changchun Yatai bottom of the league with just one point from five games.Shanghai Shenhua are sixth with seven points.