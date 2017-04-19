Yesterday, a popular Instagram model and video vixen Layla Lace put rapper Drake on blast claiming he got her pregnant and then disappeared. Now it has been revealedshe was lying and just wanted popularity out of the whole sham. A popular US DJ, DJ Spade shared his private chat with Layla where she agreed she was just lying and only wanted the popularity.
See screenshot of her chat;
|Layla
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.