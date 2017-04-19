 IG model who claimed she is pregnant for Drake reveals it's a lie, says she just wanted publicity (photo) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
IG model who claimed she is pregnant for Drake reveals it's a lie, says she just wanted publicity (photo)

Yesterday, a popular Instagram model and video vixen Layla Lace put rapper Drake on blast claiming he got her pregnant and then disappeared. Now it has been revealed
she was lying and just wanted popularity out of the whole sham. A popular US DJ, DJ Spade shared his private chat with Layla where she agreed she was just lying and only wanted the popularity.

See screenshot of her chat;
Layla


