Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, says he will roundly defeat Kayode Fayemi, his predecessor, should he decide to contest against him in the 2018 governorship election in the state.Fayose also accused the minister of solid minerals development of boasting that the supreme court would be made to review its judgment of April 14, 2015, which validated his election.The governor said Fayemi and leaders of the All Progressives Congress were plotting to remove him from office through the back door.Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Fayose said: “This was an election that was adjudged free, fair, and credible by both local and international observers, including the United States government. These renewed efforts are consequent upon the brick-walls he (Fayemi) has met on his plan to contest the 2018 governorship election as APC candidate.”“Having realised how difficult it will be for him to clinch APC ticket not to even talk of winning the election proper, Fayemi has opted to seek power through the backdoor, claiming that he already has the backing of three newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court, the DSS and other top organs of the Federal Government to force the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the Ekiti State 2014 governorship election.“Fayemi and his cohorts are even boasting that they are only putting pressure on the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen to join them in the devilish plot. What unfinished business does Fayemi have with an election that I won fair and square, defeating him in all the 16 local governments of the state, including his home town of Isan-Ekiti?“One is therefore concerned that people who go about parading credentials as democrats will be so vicious that they won’t accept defeat, close to three years after they lost an election even in their own family house.”“If Fayemi tried, using Amaechi to approach Supreme Court justices to procure black market judgment then, nothing stops him from trying to do same now and we urge Nigerians to take note.“We are therefore alerting Nigerians once again of this plot coming from Fayemi and his APC people who have proven over time that they are bad losers and will never respect the will of the people.“The fact that I have more or less become the opposition last-man standing should not be made to become the reason an avoidable banana peel will be placed on the path of the Supreme Court and I urge our Supreme Court justices to be mindful of being rubbished by desperate politicians.“If they are worried about my stance on national issues, they should do things differently in the interest of Nigerians that are hungry and suffering under the yoke of bad governance of the APC.”“They failed before, they will fail again. The harder they come against me, the harder they will fall. Another governorship election in Ekiti is around the corner and if Fayemi is a democrat, he should prepare to contest in that election rather than continue to shop for “Oluwole” and “Jankara” judgment that will return him to office through the back door.“The power of the people is mightier than “Federal might” If they dare Ekiti, they will meet their nemesis. If they do not retreat and put an end to their diabolical plots, Ekiti will be their Waterloo.“I have an unflinching confidence that the Supreme Court will not debase itself. On the 2014 Ekiti governorship election, the apex court has spoken and it has spoken so clearly. Day-dreamers like Fayemi can continue to hallucinate. As for me and the Ekiti people, our focus is on the 2018 governorship election. By God’s grace and the solid support and backing of Ekiti people, we will again give Fayemi and his political camp 16 – 0.”