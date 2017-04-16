Teebillz the estranged husband of Nigerian female pop star, Tiwa Savage has revealed that if he could turn back the hands of time, he won’t do an elaborate wedding.He said the belief that men should always dominate every aspect of the marriage is incorrect.He said these while speaking as a panelist at “Mind the Gap X”, a love and relationship class for single, married and divorced people organised by Pastor Wale Adefarasin and life coach, Lanre Olusola.Teebillz said: “If I have the chance of doing my marriage over again, l will put God first and not have an elaborate wedding.“It’s the 21st century and as men, most of us want to live like we are the lords of the marriage. You’re a partner. It’s about our weaknesses, we’re here to help each other,” he added.Teebillz encouraged men to put emphasis on communication, understanding in the marriage instead of being selfish.