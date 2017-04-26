An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has vowed to kill 200 people if President Muhammadu Buhari dies.The police officer, Inusa Saidu Biu from Biu, a local government area in Southern Borno State, alleged that Buhari had earlier been poisoned but was saved by God.He described the 74-year-old president as a cat with nine lives.Commentators on the policeman’s timeline, however, criticised him for making such a statement, some even venturing to say the 200 he will kill will all be his family.See the post below: