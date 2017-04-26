 ‘If Buhari dies, I promise to kill 200 people’ – Police officer | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
'If Buhari dies, I promise to kill 200 people' – Police officer

11:28 AM
An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has vowed to kill 200 people if President Muhammadu Buhari dies.


The police officer, Inusa Saidu Biu from Biu, a local government area in Southern Borno State, alleged that Buhari had earlier been poisoned but was saved by God.

He described the 74-year-old president as a cat with nine lives.

Commentators on the policeman’s timeline, however, criticised him for making such a statement, some even venturing to say the 200 he will kill will all be his family.


  1. And we have this kind of idiot in law enforcement agency.So tell me how the country would move forward

