Didier Drogba has said that he would have enjoyed playing in the current Chelsea team which is enjoying such success under manager Antonio Conte.Drogba had two highly successful spells at Chelsea (2004-2012 & 2014-2015) where he was managed by the likes of Jose Mourinho, Avram Grant, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Di Matteo.Chelsea are well on course to claim the Premier League title, with the London side looking imperious since Italian tactician Conte changed their formation to a 3-4-3 earlier in the season.And former Elephants captain Drogba believes he would have thrived in such a set-up."I would have loved to have played under Conte," Drogba said on Soccer AM. "I think I would have scored a few goals."The way the team is playing, everything is set up for the strikers. I've spoken with him [Conte] many times."I played against him when he was at Juventus. We spoke many times and he's doing a really good job there."Drogba, 39, recently confirmed that he has become player-owner of United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising FC.