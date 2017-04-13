Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has vowed to play his strongest team, when they welcome Premier League leaders Chelsea, to Old Trafford this Sunday.United travel to Belgium to face Anderlecht in the Europa League On Thursday, before the game against the champions-elect. That will be followed by their second leg against Anderlecht at home.Despite their tough run of games, Mourinho says he has not given up on finishing in the top four and will take every remaining fixture seriously.United are fifth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City but with a game in hand.“When it is still mathematically possible to finish in the top four I think if we play against Chelsea with our second team you would kill me. The football country would kill me,” Mourinho said.“There is no reason not to try while it’s mathematically possible. If on a certain moment of the season we have no chances to get top four and we are still in the Europa League then nobody can criticise.”