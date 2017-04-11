Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday declared that he prefers the position of President of Nigeria rather than being a state governor.Okorocha made the remark while addressing journalists in Owerri, the state capital.The governor however said that he would not challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 if the latter decides to re-contest.According to Okorocha, “Governor does not fit me. What fits me is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I will not contest against Buhari”.Meanwhile, the governor has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost the 2015 election in Imo State, because Emeka Ihedioha “took” the ticket.A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha, said “again, we have also decided not to be reacting to Chief Ihedioha’s constant media attacks on Governor Okorocha, because we have discovered that it gives outsiders the erroneous impression that they are still relevant in Imo politics, when in actual fact, they have all gone into political oblivion.“The fact is that Chief Ihedioha sustained his growth in politics from 2003 to 2015 through name-dropping and that ugly development ended in 2015.“When he took the ticket of the PDP for the 2015 guber election, everybody knew that the party had denied itself the needed impact it would have made in that election”.