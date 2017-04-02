Ace Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has said that he rejoiced over the arrest and detention of US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.The duo once had a face-off when the controversial journalist made a public post that Seyi Law’s daughter was obese.Law, in an Instagram post, disclosed that he was very happy to hear that Kemi was arrested.He said this would serve as deterrent to people who put out things on social media to malign others.The comedian wrote, “I was one of the few who was happy when they heard Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo was arrested as I believed it will serve as deterrent to others who will just put out things to malign others.“Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has never been entirely right and we must acknowledge that and instead of just going after the Pastor, we must ask that he should be kind enough to forgive“I don’t know if what Madam Kemi wrote about the Pastor was true, but what if it is not, we know what it means to have your character questioned, nonetheless we plead for his forgiveness.“We can’t force it and so we plead for his forgiveness.“I have read from people shouting hell on the Pastor and I just laughed as I know what some would have done if it was them.“Please don’t forget that we are Humans first before Pastoral call.“I therefore, plead with whoever is behind the case against Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo to forgive for Christ’s sake.”