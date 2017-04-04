Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday said he wants President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.Speaking to Bloomberg in South Africa, El-Rufai said, Because of the feeling that the president may not run for a second term, people are already gearing up.''''All of us are getting distracted by the coterie of ambitious presidential aspirants that are trying to kick-start the political process ahead of the normal timeline.”“Many of us that campaigned vigorously for him in 2015 are hoping that his health will improve and stabilize and that he will run again in 2019. We need the policy continuity and the stability in the political environment for the country to make progress.”