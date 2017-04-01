Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, has admitted he will be looking to replace Branislav Ivanovic, John Obi Mikel and Oscar, who all left in January.The trio accumulated a combined total of 641 appearances for the Blues, with each winning a number of major honours at Stamford Bridge, before heading to China and Russia.Conte says he is looking for new players, with Chelsea almost certain to play in the Champions League next season.“Obi Mikel, who went away. Ivanovic, who went away. Oscar, who went away. [These are] players who won a lot with this club,” he said during his Friday press conference.“They were top players. When you change, it means there is a transition.“We have to find new players and build with these players over many ways in the same way we did with Ivanovic, Mikel and Oscar. For us the most important thing is for us to try and finish this league and try to win.“Then, once this season is finished, with the club together we will talk about the right way to try and improve our team and our squad. That will be very important, but I don’t see any problems about this. This club has great ambitions. It was so in the past, and it will be so in the future. I’m very happy to be coach of this club.”