The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Ahmad Ahmad, has hinted that he might use only one term in office.Ahmad says he might consider a second term, but completely ruled out the possibility of a third term, opening up the chance for people like Ghana FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, to step up to the table in the near future.The 57-year-old who defeated long-serving CAF president Issa Hayatou in last month’s election, explained that improving the game on the continent is more important than the number of years he will serve.“I don’t even know if l will do a second mandate, but three mandates, it is impossible,” Ahmad stated in an interview with VOA Africa.“I will not. I love my life and l will focus on the current term.“I will respectfully try to keep my promise of changing things in the management of African football,” he added.