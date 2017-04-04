A former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, on Monday dismissed reports that he had dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.Uduaghan, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Sunny Areh, said the report was aimed at causing disaffection between him and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and the Federal Government.One Mr. Tony Oritseje claiming to be Uduaghan’s Press Secretary, in a statement at the weekend, revealed that the ex-governor had joined the APC ahead of the 2019 general election.Another statement, which was credited to an unnamed media aide, rejected the first statement, claiming that it was authored by the Uduaghan.But the statement by Uduaghan’s media aide, Areh, dismissed both statements as being authorised by him, saying they were targeted at smearing the ex-governor’s reputation.Uduaghan stated, “This is obviously the work of mischief-makers and those seeking cheap publicity. It is a joke taken too far. None of my aides is named Tony Oritseje. It was obviously meant to cause disaffection between me and my successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and the Federal Government.“People close to me know this is not my style. I have deliberately maintained a low profile to allow those in power today to have enough space to fulfil their electoral promises to the people. It is not my style to seek cheap publicity or disrupt a peaceful process that is delivering democracy dividends to the people.”The statement warned against the use of the former governor’s name to cause disaffection between him and the authorities, pointing out that he would not hesitate to seek redress in court if those behind the development failed to change.