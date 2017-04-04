Uduaghan, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Sunny Areh, said the report was aimed at causing disaffection between him and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and the Federal Government.
One Mr. Tony Oritseje claiming to be Uduaghan’s Press Secretary, in a statement at the weekend, revealed that the ex-governor had joined the APC ahead of the 2019 general election.
Another statement, which was credited to an unnamed media aide, rejected the first statement, claiming that it was authored by the Uduaghan.
But the statement by Uduaghan’s media aide, Areh, dismissed both statements as being authorised by him, saying they were targeted at smearing the ex-governor’s reputation.
Uduaghan stated, “This is obviously the work of mischief-makers and those seeking cheap publicity. It is a joke taken too far. None of my aides is named Tony Oritseje. It was obviously meant to cause disaffection between me and my successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and the Federal Government.
“People close to me know this is not my style. I have deliberately maintained a low profile to allow those in power today to have enough space to fulfil their electoral promises to the people. It is not my style to seek cheap publicity or disrupt a peaceful process that is delivering democracy dividends to the people.”
The statement warned against the use of the former governor’s name to cause disaffection between him and the authorities, pointing out that he would not hesitate to seek redress in court if those behind the development failed to change.
After you've put the economy of Delta state in jeopardy with the giant debts you left for the present administration,you are still having teeth to talk. If its not your boss Ibori that is begging the present administration not to probe you,you would have been in d boot of the EFCC by now. You are sponsoring APC activities in the state and beyond,you think people don't know.You can be easy investigated from all your boys you have planted in APC... You dont have any supporter even at the unit level... If you disagree with me call for a state meeting as an ex-governor lets see how many people will attend. You dont have a single voice or weight even in your community... It will take a little time breeze go blow fowl yanch go open...ReplyDelete
You no get level really,upon how you tried to impose Tony Obu against our correct senator Okowa as Governor,he didn't work. Thats to show you don't have a single structure. You call yourself warri boy but na the street lights when Ibori do still they near your house and today no single one is functioning,you are a failure as a warriboy. You want contest for senate make Jame manager step down for you. Story.,Go APC go contest,so that you can know how it pains when you loose election.ReplyDelete