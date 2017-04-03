President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Monday, said he had no power to reverse the suspension of a former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume.Saraki said this in an interview with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He said he would only convey the message of the Borno State Governor on the matter to the larger house that suspended Ndume.He said being a Senate President or Speaker of the House of Representatives only make them first among equals.