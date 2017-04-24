Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says he is worried about the place of the current administration in history.Speaking in an interview with NIGERIA NOW, a magazine, Dogara revealed that he had written advisory memo to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari on the steps to take to succeed.He said it would be in the interest of all for Buhari to succeed because “if Buhari fails; all of us have failed… it is one government and we cannot extricate ourselves”.“Sometimes I sit down, craft memos by myself and take it to the executive; it is not my responsibility, the government has its own advisers, but I fear a lot about the place this government will occupy in history,” he said.“All of us will be involved in that history, none of us will run away whether you just a member, a leader, a chairman of a committee, whoever you are it is our government, it doesn’t even matter which political party you belong to, it is one government and we are all involved.“So the point is what is the legacy we are leaving behind? What are we achieving? That’s the thing that gives me nightmares sometimes.”He added that his greatest fear is not political battles or controversies, but the inability to have a lasting legacy, which will impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.“I tell people that one of the things God has developed real well in me is to remove fear from me, I fear nothing,” he said.“The only thing that frightens me is if this eighth assembly which, by virtue of the grace of God, I have been called to lead, is unable to leave landmark achievements; that is what bothers me and prevents me from sleeping.“At times, I begin to think about what it is that we have achieved, done wrong or could have done better? What is the next line of things we can do for the betterment of the lives and living conditions of our people?“It is going to be two years, what can we really say we have done that has improved the lot of Nigerians? What will be our place when the history of this country is written?“Those are the issues that prevent one from sleeping, really, as against political battles with individuals or thinking about next elections – those are not the issues at all.”