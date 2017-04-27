One of the white cap chiefs, Lateef Aderibigbe Ajose, Opeluwa Onido of Lagos, said the Lagos Monarch did not ignore Ooni of Ife at the public function as being misconceived by people.The video in which Oba Akiolu allegedly refused to return the greetings of the Ooni at a function went viral on Wednesday, drawing outrage in the social media.But chief Ajose said noting of such happened According to him, what the people misconstrued as snubbing is the culturally acclaimed way of greeting by a monarch in Lagos.He said the Lagos monarch has been trying to revive the culture and tradition of ancient Lagos, which is peculiar to the state.The Opeluwa Onidi said: “Other tribes also have their peculiar ways of greeting. The sign by Oba Akiolu signifies, ‘inu mi, inu e’, the culture of greeting in Lagos. If Oba Akiolu wanted to ignore, he would have turned his face away from Ooni. There is no misunderstanding between both highly revered Monarchs in Yoruba Land”.According to him, the relationship between both Yoruba kings is peaceful and mutual.He said: “Oba Akiolu was well represented at the coronation of Ooni of Ife, which attested to the fact that he does not disregard the office of Ooni Adeyeye.Chief Ajose said Oba Akiolu had waited till this time to react to the issue because he had to meet with other chiefs in the palace and meet minds before addressing the public on the matter.“There is no sentiment in the culture of Lagos. As we met it that is the way we are doing it. Kabiyesi Oba Akiolu is trying to bring back the old pattern, the old culture we have left behind.“What happened that day was wrongly speculated by the social media to disrupt peace and order and misinterpret Oba Akiolu’s action.“We just want to appeal to the social media to stop spreading wrong information. They should try and understand the reason behind every action carried out most especially by traditional rulers. Yoruba has a very rich culture. There is no quarrel between the Oba of Lagos and Ooni of Ife.”A spokesman at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, said that Oba Ogunwusi will never be disrespect to the Oba Akiolu.The statement restated Oba Ogunwusi’s commitment to unity among royal fathers in Yorubaland.Also yesterday, the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe took exception to a request for his comment on what transpired between the two foremost roray fathers.He urged reporters against dabbling into issues involving the royalty.“You are very rude to ask me such a question.” the Igwe told reporters on the sideline of an event in Lagos yesterday.