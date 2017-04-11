Claudio Ranieri has refused to blame Leicester City’s players for his sack in February.The Italian lost his job nine months after leading the Foxes to their first ever Premier League title.Several reports have suggested that senior players were consulted over his departure.Under his successor, Craig Shakespeare, Leicester won six matches in a row immediately after his exit.When asked on Monday Night Football about reports that the players were involved in his sacking, Ranieri replied: “No, I can’t believe it.“The players maybe don’t give their maximum because there are other problems.“Other problems could be that when they were here before they earned a little less, and after that they earned double or triple.“Maybe when you were safe in the last match and restart the season, you are so concentrated to be solid and strong. We started very well the year before.“Then when you come back in pre-season when you have won the title, you go around the world. You go to America to play against big teams for the first time in your life. The situation is totally different.“I cannot believe that my players killed me. No, no, no.”