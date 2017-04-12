Timi Frank, deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he can run the party better than John Oyegun, the national chairman.In a statement on Tuesday, Frank said it was a shame that the national working committee (NWC) under Oyegun would fix a date for a convention and later postpone it.He said the party’s constitution would be breached by the NWC if the convention failed to take place at the date earlier fixed.The deputy spokesperson said except Oyegun resigns, the party cannot make progress.“I have said it in the past that if I am given opportunity I can run APC better than Oyegun. His leadership has failed. How can NWC under him fix a date for national convention when they knew they didn’t have money? Who did they consult before they picked that date? This is shameful, now they are coming back to reverse the date. It means they are not prepared.“But if this national convention does not hold it means the national working committee has breached the constitution of the party because the party law is very clear on when the convention should hold.“Nobody will trust Chief Oyegun because of his mismanagement of party fund in the past and that is why our governors cannot release money for the party.“Like before, I’m still warning that unless Chief Oyegun resign as APC national chairman, I don’t think the party can progress with this present situation.“The postponement of convention has shown that even as a party we can not keep our own word. So, how do you expect Nigerians to trust the party.“I’m calling on prominent members of the party who are still keeping quiet to speak up or else, this mismanagement might lead the party to unexpected end.”