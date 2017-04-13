singer and mother of two, shared new photos of herself rocking her signature Afro. She also shared pictures of gifts she got from her husband this morning. The singer also reflected on her life's journey so far in a post on Instagram, saying:

wumi Yussuf also known as Oma Wonder is a year older today, April 13 th and the singer and mother of two, shared new photos of herself rocking her signature Afro. She also shared pictures of gifts she got from her husband this morning. The singer also reflected on her life's journey so far in a post on Instagram, saying:

"I have been through alot in the past few years and my testimony has been mostly of good... Well when God said ' all things work TOGETHER for good', most people forget that 'together' is made up of good and bad and sometimes horrible. Thank God I realized it not too late in life. When I look back in my life, where I came from, the woman I've grown up to be, all I say is God IS Good. I am not comparing myself to anyone and counting my blessings whilst comparing it to anyone's misfortune because I've come to realize that Life happens to anyone and everyone."

"I am just in a place of extreme and complete Thanksgiving. Thank God, Thank My Family(Mothers, Brothers, Sisters, Cousins, Relatives) for nurturing me and guiding my steps, Thank you My Husband for loving me through it all, Thanks to my Children that bring my joy every waking day, Thank My Friends for being patient with me and accepting me with all my flaws, Thank you my fans and lovers of my music for shaping and celebrating my craft.

"As I add another year in my life, my prayer is for you all, not me, because God has used you to bless me. May The Almighty God bless you all, May we all live long to encourage, build, bless each other In Jesus Name. AMEN #birthdaygirl #omawumi #omawanderings #timeless #omawonder"