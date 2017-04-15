Dr. Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, says he has never told a lie in his entire life being a Christian.He said even while in office, he discharged his duties diligently and was never hypocritical about it.Speaking with Sun, the PDP chieftain said he had no reason to tell lies just to protect his job.He said, “Lying and looking after the image of your principal are two different things. In the first instance, I have religious constraints; you know I am a Christian and we were told that lying is of the devil.“I will not lie for any reason because it is the same mouth that I am going to lie with that I am going to pray with and they don’t work together.“Luckily for me, the first person I worked with was Obasanjo, he hated the word ‘propaganda’ because he felt that propaganda was about lying, although that is not true.“But, basically, you can still do a good job, even with the worst principal without lying but by emphasising and deliberately delving or over-indulging on the positive sides of your boss.“So, If I get cornered by a journalist with lots of negativity, I always find an exit, with the positive side of any situation in which I am in and then, dwell on that.”