Julius after his surgery

Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu and his wife recently opened up on his terrifying brain tumour experience.

Julius in a recent interview with Inspaya disclosed he first began to suffer memory loss and several seizures shortly after shooting TV series "The Vendor" “The first seizure, I was actually in the room with him when it started,” his wife Ebere said

The 43-year-old comedian said, " All I remember was I woke up in the hospital and heard the story of my being in coma. I lost my memory. " His wife added, " He had no recollection of who came to see him the day after. When I come most times he looks at me like he's trying to figure out who I am. "

Ebiere and his sister Theresa also shared that the incident got to a point where he was almost taken to the mortuary.

“So now I am going to be a widow, how do I manage with these children? " Ibiere stated were her thoughts at the time.

Julius and wife, Ebere

Speaking in the interview, the comedian alongside his wife, Ebere and his sister Theresa, Julius said he actually contemplated committing suicide one day. He said, " The MRS Scan revealed I had three tumours in my brain." At that point, he gave up and added that he felt like committing suicide

“I started looking for my property documents to give to my wife. One day when they were not home, I almost committed suicide. ”





After a successful surgery in Houston, America in 2015, the dad of two dropped a thanksgiving song titled 'Second chance' and also vowed to use all his platforms to glorify God but just after that last year, the father of two was also hospitalised in London for stress-related issues however he has since recovered and is hale and hearty.

Watch the video below:







