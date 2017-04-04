In a bid to enlighten telecommunications consumers on their rights to quality telecoms services, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged subscribers who want to stop unsolicited text messages from entering their phones to text “STOP” to “2442.”In a statement signed by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Tony Ojobo, the development is said to be part of the ongoing campaign to educate consumers on their rights to better services.According to the statement, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the commission, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, had disclosed that “the NCC introduced the Do Not Disturb (DND) facility where consumers are urged to activate the service by dialing “2442” to address the unsolicited calls received by consumers,Danbatta was said to have encouraged consumers to access the customer toll free line by dialing 622 to register their complaints if they do not get such complaints addressed by the Network operator.He also advised subscribers to avoid purchasing pre-registered Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards because of the dangers they portend to the security of the society.