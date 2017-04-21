A Lagos man, Tunde Praise has warned motorists to either avoid driving on Lagos roads whenever it is raining or take extra caution.Tunde_Praise, whose Instagram profile reads that he is a media consultant, raised the alarm on Thursday after narrating how he was robbed in Gbagada, Lagos.He said the thugs observed that policemen are usually unavailable when it rains.He said when he refused to roll down the glass on his side, the thugs shattered the front passenger side glass and took his belongings while he watched helplessly.“I don’t understand why security agencies will disappear from the road when it’s raining… anytime its raining there will be traffic and its sure a perfect time for this boys to rob,” he lamented.See his full post below.