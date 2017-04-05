Some details have emerged from the All Progressives Congress leaders' meeting with the party caucus at the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday.Sources told newsmen that focal discussion of the meeting was on the 2019 elections, the trial of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) among other issues with the Senate and the Presidency.The source said the National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun was quizzed on various issues ravaging the party and lambasted the party for its inability to address crisis in various states.Some senators also said “the party chairman lacks the instrument to address the issues”.He said the party executives were also attacked over their failure to intervene on the crisis rocking the party at National level in some states.“A lot of our colleagues spoke on this. The party was lambasted for its inability to address the crisis in Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Kogi States. We also expressed worry that the party waited for two years before coming to National Assembly,” the source told newsmen.However, the source said Chief Oyegun responded to the issues everyone raised. While addressing reporters after the meeting, the APC chair called for calm among the legislative arm and the Presidency.