This is coming after the 80-year-old ex-President accused church leaders, of encouraging corruption in Nigeria.
Responding to Obasanjo's accusation, Primate Ayodele who spoke to the Sun correspondents at his church headquarters at Oke-Afa Lagos State, said it was Obasanjo himself who introduced corruption into the church.
“It was Obasanjo himself who introduced corruption into the church when he invited eminent politicians and personalities into his church in Ogun State, to donate heavily to the church.
“So, he has no moral right to condemn men of God, saying they encourage corruption," he said.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.