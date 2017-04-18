Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Founder and General Overseer of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Private Elijah Ayodele, has described ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of corruption.This is coming after the 80-year-old ex-President accused church leaders, of encouraging corruption in Nigeria.Responding to Obasanjo's accusation, Primate Ayodele who spoke to the Sun correspondents at his church headquarters at Oke-Afa Lagos State, said it was Obasanjo himself who introduced corruption into the church.“It was Obasanjo himself who introduced corruption into the church when he invited eminent politicians and personalities into his church in Ogun State, to donate heavily to the church.“So, he has no moral right to condemn men of God, saying they encourage corruption," he said.