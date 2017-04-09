The allocation of 45 percent of pilgrims going for the 2017 hajj to Flynas, a Saudi Arabian airline, may cost Nigeria $68 million.On a yearly basis, Muslims across the world converge on Saudi Arabi for hajj, a spiritual exercise.At least 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims are expected to perform hajj this year, and each of them is expected to pay a minimum of N1.5 million for flight ticket, accommodation, and other expenses.A source privy to the deal between NAHCON and Flynas said the transfer of 45 percent pilgrims is “a big minus for Nigeria”.“Instead of encouraging our indigenous airliners, NAHCON has ended up favouring a foreign airline,” the source told TheCable.“It’s time for the federal government to come to the aide of indigenous airliners before it is too late.“This decision will affect airlines which pay tax to the Nigerian government. Can Saudi Arabia put the interest of Nigeria above its own? This is, to say the least, discouraging.”When contacted, Adamu Abdullahi, spokesman of NAHCON, absolved the agency of any blame, saying Saudi authorities compelled countries participating in hajj to cede 50 percent of their pilgrims to Flynas.He said NAHCON would always put the interest of Nigeria first in anything it does.“The policy was introduced by the Saudi authorities,” he said.“The Saudi authorities imposed Flynas on countries participating in hajj operation, and according to the policy each country must allocate 50 per cent of its total pilgrims to Flynas.“NAHCON chairman insisted that it should not be 50/50, and because of the good relationship between Nigeria and Saudi, we were allowed to allocate 45 percent instead of 50 percent.“Unlike Nigeria, Niger Republic and Senegal had to allocate all their pilgrims to Flynas because Kabo air that usually operates in the two countries was denied a chance for being a foreign airline, and to be honest with you, Nigeria is not going to lose $68million as claimed by the service providers.”