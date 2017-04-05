Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio almost crashed into All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus meeting on Tuesday.According to reports, about two hours into the meeting, Akpabio who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC was suddenly sighted heading towards the meeting venue.He became the cynosure of all, hence, some journalists rushed to see what was happening. As he attempted opening the door, a security man immediately barricaded the entrance and he had to explain that he wanted to whisper into the ears of the Senate President.Despite his pleas, Akpabio was sent back.