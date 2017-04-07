Former Nigeria striker, Osaze Odemwingie, has revealed that Michael Essien convinced him to sign for Indonesian side, Madura United.The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the option of an extension.“I had no plans to join any team in Europe. To be honest before I came here, I heard Michael Essien had been here first,” Odemwingie said.“I then communicated via messages with him when he was in London.“And he (Essien) told me he was impressed with the charm of Indonesia. He said Indonesia people are very friendly and he was eager to return. So yes, that’s the story, he convinced me to come here.”The former West Brom and Stoke City forward, last played for Rotherham, before leaving in January.