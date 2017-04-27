Report emerging from the Spanish capital says Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, nearly “brought the roof down” on his teammates in the dressing room after Lionel Messi scored a late goal in Barcelona’s win in the El Classico on Sunday.Top Spanish newspaper, Marca reports that the Portugal captain wondered why Marcelo and Luka Modric failed to bring down Sergio Roberto before he got to the 18-yard box, a move that resulted to Messi’s fine finish.During the game, Real Madrid came back from behind to equalize with 10 men, Ramos having been sent off, and even wanted to win the match but let Barca through Lionel Messi find a last-minute winning goal.With the loss, Madrid now needs to win their game in hand to top Barcelona in the La liga table.According to the newspaper, Ronaldo fumed at his teammates for letting Messi have so much freedom.Ronaldo, while pacing around in the dressing room, shouted at Marcelo and Luka Modric for not committing an initial foul on Sergi Roberto, which would have halted Barcelona’s momentum going forward.However, Marcelo has taken some blame for his role in Messi’s goal.Marcelo told ESPN, “In the end, if I make the foul, a technical foul, on Sergi, maybe they do not score the goal, although it is impossible to know.“Many things happen in seconds – it is very difficult. Maybe, I take the blame, there is no problem with that. If I make a foul, they don’t score the goal.”Source: Marca