Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of rewarding Fulani herdsmen for butchering Nigerians by appointing Mohammed Bello Tukur as the Secretary of the Federal Character Commission.It would be recalled that Tukur was one of those Buhari recently appointed to head twenty-three Federal Government Agencies.In a series of tweets on his social media handle, the former spokesperson of the PDP Presidential campaign organisation alleged that Buhari appointed Tukur who is the spokesperson of Fulani herdsmen.The tweet reads, “Buhari has rewarded the Fulani herdsmen for butchering Nigerians by appointing their spokesman as the Sec. of the Fed. Character Commission.“More Christians were killed by the Fulani Janjaweed and militants in Southern Kaduna on Easter day. The bloodbath and genocide continues.”