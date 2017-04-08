The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has revealed that his convoy was once attacked by Boko Haram in Borno State.Buratai revealed this in an interview with The Nation.According to Buratai, he was leading troops to clear the ambush in Mafa village instead of returning to Maiduguri.“I was with them and my convoy was ambushed by Boko Haram. Instead of withdrawing back to Maiduguri, I said, ‘No! We are in this together, I can’t go back. We must all go together to clear the ambush,” Buratai said.“So I advanced with them and that was how we cleared the ambush. If the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) does not turn back, who would turn and run from such an ambush? I advanced with the troops and it paid off.“Unfortunately, we lost two soldiers; one of them was an officer. One other soldier, a Brigadier-General, got wounded in the attack,” he added.He added that the troops killed 10 terrorists and captured five.Buratai also said the terrorist group has been greatly degraded since he took over as army chief.“My greatest fulfilment is with the progress that has been made in the war against Boko Haram since I resumed as the Chief of Army Staff,” he said.“We came at a time when truly the challenge of the insurgency was very high. It was at its peak. There is no gainsaying that some progress had been made before we came in. But the progress that was made before we came in was being overtaken by the virtual resurgence of Boko Haram terrorist group.“At the time we came, there were only four local governments that were not under the Boko Haram terrorist group’s control out of about 27 local governments in Borno. Same in Yobe state; two local governments were still under Boko Haram’s influence. That was the situation we met when we came in July 2015.“As at today, those two local governments in Yobe state have been reclaimed from Boko Haram. And in Borno, all the 23 LGAs that were under the influence and control of Boko Haram have been liberated and they’ve been effectively put under the control of the elected government. The areas that are remaining are just the peripheral, that lies along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. And Chad and Niger borders as well. No single local government is under the control of Boko Haram. To me, this is a major achievement and source of fulfilment,” Buratai said.