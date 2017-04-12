The chief executive officer of Dangote Group has received applauds and warm wishes from so many people around the world – Nigeria's President, Buhari described him as a kind-hearted individual.
This has proven to be true as in the past, his kind gesture earned him teary blessings from Benson Idahosa, the first pentecostal archbishop in Nigeria and father of pentecostalism in the country.
According to The African Apostles:Volume 1 (Patriarchs and Pacesetters), a book detailing the lives and times of great African preachers, in the late 1970s, Idahosa hosted TL Osborn, an American pentecostal Evangelist, and his wife, Daisy in Benin.
They had stayed late ministering at the Miracle Centre of Church of God Mission just opposite the Benin Airport, and needed to catch their flight to Lagos which was supposed to be a connecting flight from Johannesburg to France, England and then the US.
By the time Idahosa took his guests to the airport, they were told that the last flight for the day was overbooked. Not a single seat was available. The passengers had boarded and the flight about to take off.
The jetliner had begun to taxi towards the runway. Idahosa’s new Mercedes was reported to have sped towards the tarmac and screeched to a halt in front of the plane. Benson Idahosa came out and waved at the pilot, and subsequently got audience with him and the passengers on board.
“Excuse me friends, I have two of God’s special servants in my car. They must go to Lagos today on this plane. Two of you will get off now so God’s servants can board. God bless you,” Idahosa was quoted to have said.
One man was said to have tapped his assistant and both gave up their seats for TL and Daisy Osborn.
Idahosa reportedly stopped the first man in the aisle of the plane. He asked him: ‘Young man, what is your name and what do you do?’
“My name is Aliko Dangote and this is my assistant. I am a trader, a businessman,” the young man was quoted to have told Idahosa.
“The world will get up for you. My God will bless you! God will take you and your business beyond Africa and bless you beyond measure,” Idahosa said to Dangote, and walked out of the plane “waving, with tears in his eyes”.
