Embattled House of Reps member, Honorable Abdulmumini Jibril Kofa has been disowned by his constituents for calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.Thousands of his constituents at Kiru/Bebeji stormed the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Hotoro, and vowed to recall him from the house.Speaking on behalf of the constituents, Alhaji Muntari Isiyaku, an APC chieftain said:"It is a gross unethical misconduct for a prominent member of the APC like him to make such a declaration on the President. If not for anything, at least they belonged to the same party. If we allow Kofa to go scot free, that would set a bad precedent and spell doom for APC's in the future," he said.He reiterated that the people of Kiru/ Bebeji constituency were fully behind President Buhari and would remain with him.Jibrin's former Campaign Director, Alhaji Musa Salihu Bebeji, said he has totally lost it by his recent comment. "We will ensure his recall from the National Assembly," he said."As far as I know, Kofa cannot boast or claim to have executed constituency project that were worth N12m. for the past six years he has execute a single project in his constituency. Recalling him is the way out. we see no reason why he should be addressed as our representative." he said.Also, Chairman, All Progressives Congress(APC) Kano state chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas said Jibrin's action would be fully investigated."We will act as requested by thousands of the constituents. You have voted him into power, he betrayed you and you disowned him. The leadership of the party will ensure that every action of misconduct must be thoroughly probed," he assured.