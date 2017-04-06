Melanie Griffith is not too proud to admit she has some regrets in her life which includes going overboard with plastic surgery.

The 59-year-old in the latest issue of Porter magazine opened up about her regrets as well as the details surrounding her divorce from Antonio Banderas and battling addiction.



Griffith admits she was unaware of how drastically her cosmetic surgeries "she had over 20 years ago" had changed her face.





"No, I didn't [realize] until people started saying, 'Oh my god, what has she done?!' I was so hurt," she recalled. "I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s--t that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."



