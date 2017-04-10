Russian supermodel and Former girlfriend of football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, Irina Shayk and her Oscar-nominated actor boyfriend, Bradley Cooper have welcomed their first child two weeks ago.





The couple who have been dating since spring 2015 did not find out the baby’s sex before childbirth, they instead opted for a surprise. The baby is the first child for the couple.





The new parents are yet to announce the sex of their baby as they’ve both stayed quiet about it.



