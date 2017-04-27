Innovators working on justice and legal issues worldwide can apply for up to 20,000 EUR in equity-free grant money as part of the HiiL Justice Accelerator’s Innovating Justice Challenge.
There will be an Information session on the 4th of May, 2017
Venue: LeadSpace, 70 Olonade Street, Alagomeji Yaba
Time: 4pm
Interested people should register here: http://bit.ly/2qb8cPv
The Call for Applications, which opened March 1 and remains open until June 30, encourages two types of application: first, startups with an idea and team may apply for funding in the Call for Innovations; second, individuals without a team or idea can apply for the Call for Talent.
The Call for Innovations has, over the last five years, awarded funding to over 60 innovative justice/legal technologies from all over the world. It is open to applicants with both a team and justice innovation idea.
The Call for Talent is a search for individuals with a particular skill that they wish to apply to the cause of justice innovation. Up to 10 individuals will be selected and supported through innovation training, some travel to local events, support for their ideas, and future support.
Ten justice innovations will wintraining, up to 20k EUR in equity-free funding, access to a mentor network, andpotential future funding.
Applications are particularly encouraged that address six main pain points of justice: employment justice, family justice, neighbor disputes, land disputes, crime and law enforcement, and migration/human trafficking. Applications are also welcome from other areas.
The Call for Innovations is primarily focused on Africa, the Middle East, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.
The criteria for selection include: innovations must be strictly justice related, and present viable routes to sustainability, scalability, and the ability to create social impact in their communities in providing access to justice. The innovations should provide a unique idea that does not already exist in a particular region.
To submit an application, innovators and individuals should visit https://innovatingjustice.com/en/apply. The Call for Application closes at 16:59 Central European Time on 30th June 2017.
About HiiL. HiiL (Hague Institute for Innovation of Law) is a not-for-profit institution based in The Hague, International City of Peace and Justice. We are driven to make justice work for people through new technologies, cutting edge knowledge on conflict resolution, and new forms of organisation and governance. We partner with NGOs, governments and legal entrepreneurs to improve rulemaking and conflict resolution processes. Guided by the belief that justice should be accessible to everyone, we work to increase access to justice and enhance the rule of law.
