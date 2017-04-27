Innovators working on justice and legal issues worldwide can apply for up to 20,000 EUR in equity-free grant money as part of the HiiL Justice Accelerator’s Innovating Justice Challenge.

There will be an Information session on the 4th of May, 2017



Venue: LeadSpace, 70 Olonade Street, Alagomeji Yaba

Time: 4pm

Interested people should register here: http://bit.ly/2qb8cPv





The Call for Applications, which opened March 1 and remains open until June 30, encourages two types of application: first, startups with an idea and team may apply for funding in the Call for Innovations; second, individuals without a team or idea can apply for the Call for Talent.





Call for Innovations has, over the last five years, awarded funding to over 60 innovative justice/legal technologies from all over the world. It is open to applicants with both a team and justice innovation idea.





Call for Talent is a search for individuals with a particular skill that they wish to apply to the cause of justice innovation. Up to 10 individuals will be selected and supported through innovation training, some travel to local events, support for their ideas, and future support.









The Call for Innovations is primarily focused on Africa, the Middle East, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.





The criteria for selection include: innovations must be strictly justice related, and present viable routes to sustainability, scalability, and the ability to create social impact in their communities in providing access to justice. The innovations should provide a unique idea that does not already exist in a particular region.





apply. The Call for Application closes at 16:59 Central European Time on 30th June 2017. To submit an application, innovators and individuals should visit https://innovatingjustice.com/en/ The Call for Application closes at 16:59 Central European Time on 30June 2017.

