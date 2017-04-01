Bulama Kailani Mohammed Metele (top) and the two spies. Credit: Nigeria army

A high profile Boko Haram terrorist, Bulama Kailani Mohammed Metele has surrendered to the Nigerian army.In as statement released on Saturday, the Nigerian army said:“Similarly, one Bulama Kailani Mohammed Metele from Tumbun Bera, a confessed Boko Haram terrorist belonging to Mamman Nur‘s faction of the terrorists group under the leadership of Abu Mustapha, apparently tired of the lies his commanders, surrendered himself to troops of 145 Task Force Battalion, 5 Brigade, troops at Damasak,” the army said in a statement on Saturday.Bulama Kailani Mohammed Metel was a high profile terrorist. He is at Serial number 253 on the Nigerian Army’s Wanted Boko Haram terrorists poster.Two Boko Haram spies were also arrested during the week, the army said.