Big Brother Naija housemates, TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis, who were interviewed by Pulseng, have disclosed what first came to their mind, after learning that Thin Tall Tony is married with kids.

Recall that before now, TBoss told Bisola that she suspects that Thin Tall Tony might be married, though she had no proof then.

“ I didn’t believe it. There were people that speculated. I didn’t believe it,” a surprised Marvis said.