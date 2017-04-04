Two persons were killed in attacks on two villages in Kwande local government area of Benue state, on Sunday.The attackers are believed to be herdsmen who have wreaked havoc on different communities in the state.Two weeks ago, a village in Ukum local government area was attacked.Moses Yamu, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the latest attacks to NAN.Yamu said the suspected herdsmen killed two villagers including a 65 old farmer.He said the police were yet to establish the motive of the attack but said investigations were under way.The police spokesman said a detachment of the mobile police unit had been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.He said the corpses had been deposited at the NKST Hospital, Jato Aka, also in Kwande local government council of the state.Suspected herdsmen had recently attacked Tse Achia village near Kasar in the outskirts of Zaki-Biam in Ukum local government council where 3 persons were killed and houses burnt.