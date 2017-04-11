



Ayopo Adeyemi, a dermatologist, has warned women against the use of heavy makeup, saying it aggravates skin problems.Adeyemi told NAN on Monday that the use of heavy makeup could lead to skin irritation, allergies and even skin cancer.She said that excessive makeup was usually used by women to cover skin problems like pimples, allergies, patches, scars, dark circles, boils and wrinkles.The expert, however, warned that this could aggravate the problems if care is not taken.Adeyemi added that the harmful effects of makeup were not limited to skin related issues, but also varieties of other health challenges.“Lipsticks, Kajal sticks and eye-shadows, for example, are known to contain lead, carcinogen and neurotoxin that can affect the nervous system adversely, leading to high blood-pressure, allergies, behavioural abnormalities and even decreased rates of fertility.”She explained that some chemical preservatives used in many cosmetics were hazardous.“Using too much product on your skin will eventually further the wrinkles, lines and spots you are attempting to conceal, and ultimately make you look older than you actually are,” she said.The dermatologist said that it was imperative that makeup enthusiasts indulge in proper cleaning regime to remove all traces of chemicals from the skin.“There are plenty of face washes, cleansers and scrubs available in the market to choose from.”She advised women to use natural facial treatments like cucumber, tomatoes, honey, eggs instead of using unsafe products.