Speaking at the headquarters of the Katsina State Police Command, while been paraded, Inusa said he attacked the deceased with a knife along Kankara-Kabuki Road, in the state.
Inusa was said to have lured the deceased into taking him to Kabuki village with the aim of snatching the motorcycle.
The suspect said, “Yes, I slaughtered him with my knife. I asked him to take me to Kabuki village from Kankara. He demanded N100 as fare. I did not tell him I did not have that money on me.
“On the way, I brought out my knife and slaughtered him. The police later arrested me while riding on his (the victim) motorcycle.”
May God punish you for the capital offence you committedReplyDelete