A 43-year-old man identified as Isiya Inusa, on Thursday confessed to slaughtering a motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada rider due to his inability to pay N100 fare.Speaking at the headquarters of the Katsina State Police Command, while been paraded, Inusa said he attacked the deceased with a knife along Kankara-Kabuki Road, in the state.Inusa was said to have lured the deceased into taking him to Kabuki village with the aim of snatching the motorcycle.The suspect said, “Yes, I slaughtered him with my knife. I asked him to take me to Kabuki village from Kankara. He demanded N100 as fare. I did not tell him I did not have that money on me.“On the way, I brought out my knife and slaughtered him. The police later arrested me while riding on his (the victim) motorcycle.”