Hand over to Osinbajo! It doesn't have to be permanent. Go take care of yourself. Aso Rock is a PRESIDENTIAL Villa not a retirement home! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 26, 2017

Work from home! Even Pope Benedict XVI, whose home is his office, resigned in 2013 when his health couldn't handle the demands of the papacy — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 26, 2017

Mugabe that you criticize doesn't work from home at age 93. Its not about age. Its about capacity. If you cant cope, hand over to Osinbajo! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 26, 2017

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri on Wednesday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to rule the country from his apartment.Reno advised the president to handover to his vice, Prof. Osinbajo and go and take care of himself.Read his tweets below...