 ' Handover to Osinbajo and go take care of yourself - Reno Omokri blasts President Buhari's decision to work from home | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » ' Handover to Osinbajo and go take care of yourself - Reno Omokri blasts President Buhari's decision to work from home

10:31 PM 0
A+ A-


Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri on Wednesday blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to rule the country from his apartment.

Reno advised the president to handover to his vice, Prof. Osinbajo and go and take care of himself.

Read his tweets below...






Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top