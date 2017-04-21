Dr. Habibat Lawan, has taken over as the Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on Thursday. Being the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Lawan has taken over from Babachir Lawal as the acting secretary to the government of the federation, newsmen report.Recall that the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Wednesday issued a statement which read thus: “President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE. “The President has also directed the suspension of the SGF from office, pending the outcome of the investigations.From the information reaching us the most senior officer in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF) has become the acting Secretary to the government of the federation. “Permanent secretary to SGF’s office Dr. Habibat Lawan is the new Acting SGF and Amb. Arab Yadam the new Acting DG National Intelligence Agency NIA,” a source confirmed to newsmen.