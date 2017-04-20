Unknown gunmen on Wednesday killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ekiti State, SundayAfolabi, in Ado Ekiti.He was shot dead by his assailants near the state headquarters of the corps on Ado-Afao Ekiti road around 3p.m.An eye witness account said two men attacked him in his Toyota Camry 2015 model.“The two men dragged him down from his car and shot him in the back and leg while he was trying to flee the scene. He died from shortage of blood because there was no one to help him.”It was learnt that his service pistol was taken away by the assailants who abandoned his car in the bushy path.The NSCDC spokesman, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed the killing to reporters on Thursday.He said investigation had been launched into the incident in a bid to unmask the killers of the officer.Until his death, the late Afolabi was the Head of Unit, Intelligence and Investigation, of the NSCDC.He was an Assistant Superintendent Corps 1.